Congratulations to the Aurora Winners!

The 2023 Aurora Awards ceremony took place online last night (kudos to the hosts and organizers for a job well done), and we want to congratulate all the finalists and winners, especially Melissa Yuan-Innes, whose poem “Rapunzel in the Desert” (Issue#122) , won for Best Poem or Song, and Peter G. Reynolds, whose “Broken Vow: The Adventures of Flick Gibson, Intergalactic Videographer” (Issue #120) won for best Short Story.

We are very proud of their accomplishments, and those Aurora trophies will look great on their bookshelves.