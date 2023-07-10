On Spec Issue #124 is ready!

Our newest issue is being mailed to subscribers today. There are fabulous stories by Rob Gordon, Douglas Smith, Brian D. Hinson, Brittany Amos, Quinn J. Graham, Marie Brennan, Peter G. Reynolds, Christopher Scott and Colleen Anderson. Poetry by Colleen Anderson, Pamela Yuen, Swati Chavda, and Maria Zoccola. A new Bot and cartoon from Lynne Taylor Fahnestalk, plus our author and artist interviews by Roberta Laurie and Cat McDonald.

The cover is an original work from Winnipeg’s Scott B. Henderson.

We will be at Pemmi-Con next week!