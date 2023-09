School is starting soon, or has already begun in some locations. This is a reminder of our convenient Teacher Toolkit, complete with an On Spec story titled “Space Monkeys”, that’s suitable for middle grade learners. Easy to download the work (author permission has been granted for copying), along with lesson plans created by educators on our staff. Great to have on hand when you need a substitute and want to leave them with a complete lesson to teach.

For Teachers and Librarians