Cranky editors

We are patient to a point. We love people who actually read the guidelines, and we are even rewarding the ones who tell us they’ve read the guidelines.

But when a writer DOESN’T read the guidelines and then tries to squeeze their story or poem in the SUBMISSION INFORMATION box that’s intended for a cover letter, and ignores the obvious place where they can upload their work as an attachment, we get cranky. It’s even in our guidelines in red bold print to make it unavoidable.

If you read the guidelines.

So far, about a dozen poems have been rejected and the writer told to re-submit and do it correctly or their work won’t be considered. And that is only until tomorrow’s deadline. After that, all bets are off, and we will simply decline the submission.

And we also have no patience with the people who ignore the “one at a time” rule and try to attach several poems at once.

Anyhow, for those poets, it’s a harsh lesson to be learned.

Submission guidelines are important.