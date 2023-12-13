How’s the gift-shopping going? There is still time for you to start a friend or family member with a gift subscription to On Spec! Just think– no long lineups and crowds at the mall!
We’ll mail them a copy of our current issue, and for a limited time, they will receive all four issues we publish in 2024 as well. Five copies for the price of four!
You can order with PayPal or e-transfer or pay upon receipt of an invoice from us. Just send us an email with the recipient’s name and mailing information and we will do the rest.
2 thoughts on “‘Tis the Season”
You’re still taking submissions until the 15th, right?
Yes we are taking submissions until the 15th.