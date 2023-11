Our reviewer, Lorina Stephens has given us a review of a new YA book from Rati Mehrotra. You can read it on Lorina’s Review Page.

Rati is no stranger to us at On Spec. Her story “Death is a Blindfold” appeared in our VOL 29 No 2 issue.

We are also pleased to find out that her first exposure to On Spec was reading the Casserole Diplomacy and Other Stories anthology (see the ad on our sidebar). Her review is on her blog here.