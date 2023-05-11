We are thrilled to announce that an On Spec story, “Bottom’s Dream” by Glenn Clifton ( Issue #121) has won Gold in the Short Fiction category at tonight’s Alberta Magazine Awards banquet!

And the final Aurora Awards ballot was released today, and we’re so pleased to find On Spec as a finalist in the Best Related Work Category, along with Swati Chavda for Best Cover Illustration, Melissa Yuan-Innes for Best Poem, and Peter G. Reynolds for Best Short Story. They are just a few of the creators whose works help us to make such a fine magazine. Congratulations and best wishes to all the nominees!