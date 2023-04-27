Changes at On Spec

Recently, one of our Poetry editors, Charlie Crittenden, resigned from his gig with On Spec to pursue his own writing ventures. Charlie has been a great asset to the group and we wish him well.

We are happy to report that his successor has accepted our invitation to join us on our journey, and we couldn’t be happier.

Colleen Anderson is no stranger to the pages of On Spec. We have published her poetry and her short fiction over the years, and she is a good friend to several of our editorial staff. In her own words, Colleen has been a published and award-winning writer for many years, and we are excited to have her join us and work with fellow Poetry Editor, Celine Low.