We are proud to announce that two On Spec stories from 2022 have been named as finalists for this year’s Fiction category in the Alberta Magazine Awards.
Congratulations go out to Glenn Clifton, for “Bottom’s Dream” (Issue #121) , and to Douglas Smith, for “Gypsy Biker’s Coming Home” (Issue #120) .
See the whole list of finalists in the Showcase Awards here.
4 thoughts on “Alberta Magazine Awards”
Nice! Congratulations.
Thank you! We are very pleased!
Both *awesome* stories!
Yes indeed. We are very proud to be part of such fabulous writers’ lives.