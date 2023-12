In our issue #126, you will find a comprehensive article on the need for Solarpunk literature to ensure our youth can see beyond the dystopias and realize there can be a more optimistic view of the future of our planet.

The author, Jerri Jerreat, has also offered it to us as a new resource for teachers and librarians. Find it on the Teachers and Librarians tab. And please let your teacher and librarian friends know!

Happy New Year from all of us at On Spec!