On Spec Open to New Submissions

If you have been waiting for us to accept new submissions of fiction and poetry, now is the time! The window opens Wednesday, November 15th and closes Friday December 15, and we suggest you do not leave things to the last minute. Visit this page for instructions.

Please note if you try to circumvent the process by sending your work to us as an email attachment, we will NOT read it. PLEASE have a look at our writer guidelines before submitting, and if you send anything helped by AI, we will decline it.