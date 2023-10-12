Issue #125 in progress

We’re pleased to announce that On Spec‘s new issue is in progress. It should be delivered to the printer in the next day or two, and then it will be in the mail to our subscribers next week. Here’s a peek at the lineup:

A feisty group of seniors takes on a zombie apocalypse in “The Trombone, The Pianist, The Four-Wheeler and the Zombies” by Carolyn Watson.

What we might expect in a future where virtual tourism is helping to reduce the human impact on ancient sites, is part of Fiona Moore’s “And If Venice IS Sinking”.

Eleni is dying. Her young daughter, Sofie is trying very hard to save her mother in the only way she knows how. Antony Paschos’ story, “A Fairytale for Sofie” , translated from the original Greek, is an emotional tale of love and loss and magic.

There’s a lovely new cover by Lynne Taylor Fahnestalk and Steve Fahnestalk, featuring one of her beloved ‘Bots.

If you aren’t yet a subscriber, there is still time to begin. Or you can order a single copy to check us out, either from us or from Weightless Books in digital format.