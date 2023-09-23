Not Yet Open to new submissions

We have been receiving queries about when we expect to open to submissions of new work. The announcement will be posted here on the blog, and at this time, we expect that we can open to submissions near the end of the year. A link will be available on our Submissions page at that time.

Please do not try to send your work to us by email now! We appreciate your enthusiasm, but will send a polite response. We won’t save the story or poem. The work won’t be read unless it arrives through the proper channels.

The Editors