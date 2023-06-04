Pemmi-Con is happening

It’s June already and the Winnipeg NASFIC, Pemmi-Con, takes place in July. The organizers have asked us to share some information with interested artists and writers.

For any artists who wish to apply to display art in Pemmi-Con’s Art Show:

For artists and non-artists:

Dealers Hall – If the Art Show doesn’t seem a good fit, and you would like to sell your creations from a table, apply to be in the Dealers Room. Dealers must be a member, but there is a small discount available if you are accepted. https://main.pemmi-con.ca/ exhibits/dealers-room-faq/ Program Participation – artists and authors interested in attending Pemmi-Con and wishing to be on the programme (including panels, readings, autographing, workshops and more) need to fill out a short Consent Form. This is related to privacy law. To encourage participation by indigenous peoples and also first responders, we capped the price for membership. https://main.pemmi-con.ca/ programme/ https://main.pemmi-con.ca/ membership/