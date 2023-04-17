Timing is everything

We are in the process of proofreading our newest issue, which has been delayed by some unavoidable circumstances. It should be in our subscribers’ hands by early May, but here’s a heads up. There’s an ad in this issue for FREEFALL Magazine’s annual Prose and Poetry contest.

The deadline for entries will be April 30, 2023, so by the time people get the copy of issue #123, it’s too late for them to enter. We have provided the link above to the contest, and we hope our followers can share it with anyone they know who might be interested in entering. Thanks!