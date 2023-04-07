Ask the Editors April 1 Edition

We’ve mentioned the Ask the Editors sessions before , and while we are not aware if any of our followers have taken an interest, the sessions are a great way to learn about the business of writing short fiction. Follow the link for the April 1 session.

There is a great conversation here and some very pertinent questions from writers, asking about their rights, the potential of AI to harm their work, how editors read manuscripts and determine what to reject or accept, and so forth. We are told that the interest in this series is waning, sadly, but you can get some very valuable insights here, and we recommend you give the sessions a watch on YouTube.