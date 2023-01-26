Aurora Awards- celebrating excellence in Canadian SF&F

Some of you may know abut the Aurora Awards, given every year to the best of Canada’s contributions to the SF&F community. On Spec has been lucky enough to win several of these awards over the years. Voting hasn’t yet begun on this year’s award, and meanwhile folks are scrambling to add eligible works produced/published in 2022 to the ever-growing list.

Membership is a paltry $10 a year, so do investigate this organization that serves to shine a light on Canadian creators, and organizers in the SF&F milieu.